1. Nathan Broadhead

Sunderland are interested in re-signing the Everton forward following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season. The complication is that the 24-year-old only has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park so the Premier League club won't want to loan him out and lose him for free next summer. Broadhead scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2021/22 campaign.

Photo: Frank Reid