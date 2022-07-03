The Black Cats were hugely dependent on Ross Stewart last season, as the striker started every League One fixture and scored 26 goals.
Head coach Alex Neil will therefore want to sign someone who can play alongside the Scottish frontman, or who can lead the line when Stewart is unavailable.
While Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the Black Cats will have a competitive budget this summer, they will also be looking at the loan and free agent markets.
1. Nathan Broadhead
Sunderland are interested in re-signing the Everton forward following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season. The complication is that the 24-year-old only has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park so the Premier League club won't want to loan him out and lose him for free next summer. Broadhead scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2021/22 campaign.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ellis Simms
Another Everton forward who would probably receive limited game time if he stays at Goodison Park. Simms, 21, has two years left on his contract with the Toffees and scored seven goals in 21 appearances on loan at SPL side Hearts last season. He also impressed on loan at Blackpool in League One during the 2020/21 season.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Oladapo Afolayan
Afolayan was instrumental as Bolton thrashed Sunderland 6-0 in January, registering a goal and an assist. He scored 12 League One goals in total during the last campaign, often operating as a wide forward on the left. That could be beneficial for Sunderland as the Black Cats need someone to support Ross Stewart in attack.
Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Jamal Lowe
The 27-year-old may have helped Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League last season, yet Lowe only made nine Championship starts for the Cherries. The forward has shown he's a fine finisher who can play in multiple attacking positions and run at defenders when in possession.
Photo: Michael Steele