Broadhead, 23, had been in excellent form, scoring six goals in as many games, yet the Everton loanee may have played his last game this season.

Sunderland will now wait to see if the forward needs surgery and whether they sent him back to his parent club.

It means the Black Cats will be looking to sign at least one striker in the January transfer market.

If Broadhead does return to Everton it may mean Sunderland target another loan deal from a Premier League club (there is no limit on loan signings for EFL sides, although they are only allowed five loanees in a matchday squad).

Yet with Covid-19 concerns and injuries, there may be more reluctance from top-flight clubs to allow players to leave.

Here are nine players Sunderland could potentially target next month:

1. James McAtee (Manchester City) Sunderland have already managed to secure one loan deal from Manchester City this season following the arrival of Callum Doyle. McAtee has gained some brief first-team exposure this campaign but remains someway down the pecking order. The 19-year-old is City’s top scorer for the under-23 side this term. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Armstrong Okoflex (West Ham) After signing for the Hammers from Celtic in the summer, Oloflex has been in excellent form for West Ham’s under-23 side, scoring 14 goals in 15 games. Unfortunately he wasn’t registered for the Europa League at the start of the season so may need to move to gain more first-team football. Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse Photo Sales

3. Ellis Simms (Everton) Everton may be more reluctant to let the forward leave with several players becoming unavailable in recent weeks. Simms, 20, started the Toffees’ 1-1 draw at Chelsea earlier this month and impressed while on loan at Blackpool in League One last season. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. Dane Scarlett (Tottenham) Sunderland may be looking for someone a little older, yet that didn’t stop them signing Doyle in the summer. Scarlett, 17, started three games for Tottenham in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season. He possesses plenty of pace and makes some probing runs off the ball. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales