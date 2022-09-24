Sunderland’s lack of depth in the striker department has recently been made clear following injuries to both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, leaving Mowbray with no choice other than to play without a recognised striker against Watford.

Here is a pool of young talent available at Premier League clubs that could help to fix this problem on a temporary basis, as well as other weak points within squad.

Sonny Perkins (Leeds United)

Nine Premier League hot prospects Sunderland could sign in January - including Leeds United ace.

Perkins has scored in every game he has played for Leeds U21s since joining in the summer after turning down professional terms with West Ham.

The young forward has recently been called up to join England’s U19s, meaning he will now have represented his nation at U15, U16 and U18 age groups.

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa)

Archer announced himself on the scene in August last year, scoring a hat-trick on his Aston Villa debut in the EFL Cup against Barrow, before scoring again in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the next round before the Villains lost on pens.

The 20-year-old has failed to get a run of Premier League games, though, only managing 24 minutes last season and nine so far in this campaign – not even being named in the squad for their most recent league game against Southampton.

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace)

Gordon is the top scorer for Premier League 2 leaders Crystal Palace U21s, having scored six in the first six games of the campaign – adding two assists on top of this.

The 19-year-old has been with Palace for a decade, and has already enjoyed his best ever return in red-and-blue after scoring three times last season and twice in 2020/21.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Despite being only 17, Ferguson has already made five first-team appearances for Brighton over the last two seasons.

In August this year, the Irishman set up Deniz Undav’s first goal for Albion in the 3-0 win over Forest Green in the EFL Cup, Ferguson found himself on the scoresheet later in that game – grabbing the third late into injury time.

Dom Ballard (Southampton)

Ballard scored on his professional debut for Southampton earlier in the season, making the most of his fifteen-minute substitute appearance in a 3-0 win against Newport County in the EFL Cup.

The 17-year-old earned the praise of Ralph Hasenhuttl after his performance, who said: “It was a good goal. It's always nice to see young lads and how much they enjoy playing with you and how much they enjoy scoring for you.”

Charlie McNeill (Manchester United)

Ex-teammate of current Black Cat loanee Amad Diallo, McNeill recently made his Manchester United debut in the Europa League, coming off the bench for the final eight minutes in the 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad.

Over his career with the Red Devils’ youth teams, the forward scored 28 in 27 for the U18s and five in 15 for the U23s.

Teden Mengi (Manchester United)

Also of Manchester United, centre back Mengi was perhaps a surprise inclusion in Erik ten Hag’s squad for the season, and could offer good defensive cover for a back three that is thin in depth.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham, and it is believed he would have been sent out on loan again in the summer before he suffered a recurring hamstring injury.

James Garner (Everton)

Former Manchester United man Garner was a stand-out star last season during his loan spell in the midfield of Nottingham Forest, playing in all but one of Forest’s league matches as Steve Cooper’s men won promotion.

Garner was sold to Everton on deadline day for a deal in the region of £15m but it is unclear if Frank Lampard sees him as part of his first team plans as he is yet to make an appearance - with Idrissa Gueye, who signed on the same day, playing both of the Toffees game since arrival.

Leo Hjelde (Leeds United)

Sunderland only have one left-back in Dennis Cirkin, although Aji Alese did deputise there in the Irishman’s absence in the 2-2 draw against Watford.