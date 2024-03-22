Sunderland’s recruitment team will already be looking ahead to the summer transfer window – and may have been impressed by some players who have played against the Black Cats this season.

Obviously we have to be realistic, meaning Sunderland won’t be able to afford the best players from teams such as Leicester, Leeds and Southampton, who have the benefits of Premier League parachute payments. The Black Cats have also looked to sign younger players with potential to improve in recent transfer windows, yet it does feel like the squad needs some more experience.