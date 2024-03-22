Sunderland’s recruitment team will already be looking ahead to the summer transfer window – and may have been impressed by some players who have played against the Black Cats this season.
Obviously we have to be realistic, meaning Sunderland won’t be able to afford the best players from teams such as Leicester, Leeds and Southampton, who have the benefits of Premier League parachute payments. The Black Cats have also looked to sign younger players with potential to improve in recent transfer windows, yet it does feel like the squad needs some more experience.
Here are some players who have impressed against Sunderland this season who the Black Cats could look at:
1. Callum O’Hare (Coventry)
O’Hare, 25, returned from a cruciate ligament injury in October, scoring six league goals and providing three assists since his return. That included a goal against Sunderland during a 3-0 win for Coventry in December. O’Hare’s contract is set to expire this summer, despite the offer of a new deal from the Sky Blues. Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Koji Miyoshi (Coventry)
The Japanese international only joined Birmingham at the start of this season but has been a key player for the Blues. Miyoshi, 26, scored in both matches against Sunderland, playing as an attacking midfielder and right winger. He has two years left on his contract at St Andrew's. Photo: Matthew Lewis
3. Liam Millar (Preston)
While Sunderland comfortably won the match, Millar was Preston’s standout player when the Black Cats beat North End 2-0 on New Year’s Day. The 24-year-old is on loan from Swiss club Basel and has scored five league goals from the left flank this season. Photo: George Wood
4. Jacob Greaves (Hull)
A naturally left-sided centre-back who has only missed one league game for Hull this season. The 23-year-old does have two years left on his contract, though, with a club option of an extra year. Photo: George Wood