Teenage right-back Trai Hume penned a four-and-a-half-year deal on Wearside this week and more are expected to follow him.

The Black Cats have already been linked with a handful of names and, even though the team has been performing well, it’s clear there is a need to strengthen in multiple areas.

Up front Sunderland have been left short of options after Nathan Broadhead was ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring injury.

At the other end of the pitch, centre-back Frederik Alves may be recalled by West Ham due to his lack of game time, while injuries and Covid-19 cases could also limit Lee Johnson’s options.

We asked fans on our social media accounts to name a player they think Sunderland can realistically sign this month.

Here are some of the names which were mentioned:

1. Scott Twine (MK Dons) There is likely to be plenty of interest in the 22-year-old midfielder who has registered the joint-highest number of assists in League One this season - along with Dan Neil and Fleetwood's Paddy Lane. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) After helping Morecambe win promotion from League Two last season, the striker has been in excellent form this campaign. Stockton, 27, is the joint top scorer in League One, alongside Ross Stewart, with 15 goals. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Josh Key (Exeter) A player who was on Sunderland's radar in the summer but stayed at Exeter. The 22-year-old has started every league game for The Grecians this season and been moved to the right of midfield at times. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

4. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) Another player who has been linked with Sunderland in the past. The 24-year-old has been a regular for SPL side Hibernian this season and is also a Scotland international. Photo: Callum Landells Photo Sales