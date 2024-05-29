A long and challenging season is finally over and Sunderland are facing a number of major decisions during what feels like a monumental summer at the Stadium of Light.
As it stands, despite speculation linking a number of figures with the role, the Black Cats are still without a permanent manager and they will hope to appoint a successor to Michael Beale over the coming weeks as they begin planning for next season.
One announcement that has already been made is the retained list as the likes of Corry Evans, Bradley Dack and Jack Diamond all saw their time with the club brought to an end. The summer transfer window will open for business next month and there will need to be a number of additions if Sunderland are to move on from an underwhelming campaign.
The free transfer market could be utilised in a bid to save some money and there are some intriguing options available that either have been or are set to be released by Premier League clubs. Here are nine possible options we have identified from the top tier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.