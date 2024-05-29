Nine intriguing Premier League free transfer options for Sunderland including Sheffield United, Crystal Palace & Brentford stars

By Mark Carruthers
Published 29th May 2024, 20:00 BST

There are some intriguing options available for Sunderland as players prepare to leave their current Premier League club.

A long and challenging season is finally over and Sunderland are facing a number of major decisions during what feels like a monumental summer at the Stadium of Light.

As it stands, despite speculation linking a number of figures with the role, the Black Cats are still without a permanent manager and they will hope to appoint a successor to Michael Beale over the coming weeks as they begin planning for next season.

One announcement that has already been made is the retained list as the likes of Corry Evans, Bradley Dack and Jack Diamond all saw their time with the club brought to an end. The summer transfer window will open for business next month and there will need to be a number of additions if Sunderland are to move on from an underwhelming campaign.

The free transfer market could be utilised in a bid to save some money and there are some intriguing options available that either have been or are set to be released by Premier League clubs. Here are nine possible options we have identified from the top tier.

1. Oliver Norwood - Sheffield United

The experienced midfielder was released by the Blades in the aftermath of their relegation and would add some knowhow to the heart of the Black Cats side.

2. George Baldock - Sheffield United

The Greece international has a lot of interest as he prepares to leave the Blades - but he would offer significant Championship experience if Sunderland were to make a move.

3. Fred Onyedinma - Luton Town

The attacking midfielder made just eight Premier League appearances as the Hatters were relegated from the top tier - but his versatility at the top end of the pitch would be a useful tool for the Black Cats. Photo: Liam Smith

4. Charlie Taylor - Burnley

Taylor is in talks with Burnley over a new contract at Turf Moor but as things stand, will be leaving the Lancashire club next month. Spent time on loan at Leeds last season and would likely be costly.

