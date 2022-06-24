3. Ethan Horvath

The 27-year-old joined Forest on a free transfer from Club Brugge last summer but made just 11 appearances due to the form of first-choice stopper Brice Samba. Horvath is a USA international and may see his game time reduced further following Forest's promotion to the Premier League. With two years left on his contract at the City Ground, a loan move may even be possible.

Photo: George Wood