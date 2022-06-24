Academy graduate Anthony Patterson impressed for the Black Cats in the second half of last season, yet the 22-year-old still has limited game time at first-team level.
Even if Patterson does start the season as Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper, he will at least need some competition following the departures of Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann.
It will therefore be interesting to see if the Black Cats try to sign another young goalkeeper, or someone with more experience.
Here are nine players they could look at this summer:
1. John Ruddy
Sunderland have already been credited with interest in the experienced stopper who is set to leave Wolves this summer. Ruddy played under Alex Neil at Norwich, while Wolves boss Bruno Lage wanted to keep his third-choice keeper who he described as 'a leader by example' who 'works hard every day.'
2. Daniel Iversen
Another keeper who is reportedly on Sunderland's radar. Iveresen, 24, started every Championship game for Preston last season during a loan spell from Leicester. His game time will be limited at the King Power Stadium, though, so another move to the Championship would be beneficial.
3. Ethan Horvath
The 27-year-old joined Forest on a free transfer from Club Brugge last summer but made just 11 appearances due to the form of first-choice stopper Brice Samba. Horvath is a USA international and may see his game time reduced further following Forest's promotion to the Premier League. With two years left on his contract at the City Ground, a loan move may even be possible.
4. Brad Collins
While Barnsley were relegated from the Championship, Collins was statistically ranked in the division's top five when it came to goals prevented. The 25-year-old also helped The Tykes reach the Championship play-offs in the 2020/21 season and has just a year left on his contract at Oakwell.
