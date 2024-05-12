Sunderland endured a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season – with the club already looking ahead to their next campaign.
The Black Cats will be looking to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, with a lack of options in central midfield. Sunderland will have money to spend this summer, but could also explore the free agent market – with some potential bargains to be found as players’ contracts expire.
Here are nine strikers from English clubs whose deals are set to end this summer who the Black Cats could look at.
1. Nathaniel Chalobah (West Brom)
The Chelsea academy graduate signed an 18-month deal at West Brom in January last year. While the 29-year-old hasn’t been a regular starter for the Baggies, he played his part to help Carlos Corberan’s side reach the play-offs, making 33 Championship appearances this season. Photo: Jess Hornby
2. Andre Dozzell (QPR)
Dozzell made the loan switch from QPR to Birmingham in January, while Tony Mowbray said the 25-year-old has the potential to play in the Premier League while working with the midfielder at St Andrew’s. QPR have opted not to offer Dozzell a new deal, though, with the midfielder set to become a free agent this summer. Photo: Stephen Pond
3. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace)
Palace have announced that Riedewald will leave the club this summer following seven years at the club. The 27-year-old has made 79 Premier League appearances but fallen down the pecking order at Selhurst Park. His versatility, which allows him to play as a holding midfielder or a defender, could be a big asset for his next club. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United)
Osborn is one of several Sheffield United players whose contract is set to expire this summer. The 29-year-old has made 133 appearances for the Blades, yet the start of this season was disrupted by a groin injury. Photo: Matt McNulty