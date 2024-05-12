3 . Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace)

Palace have announced that Riedewald will leave the club this summer following seven years at the club. The 27-year-old has made 79 Premier League appearances but fallen down the pecking order at Selhurst Park. His versatility, which allows him to play as a holding midfielder or a defender, could be a big asset for his next club. Photo: Marc Atkins