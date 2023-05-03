Sunderland could still finish in the Championship play-off places with one game remaining of the regular league campaign - yet the club will also be tracking players who may be available this summer.
The Black Cats have already built a young squad in recent transfer windows, with 26 senior players under contract for the 2023/24 season.
Carl Winchester, who remains on loan at Shrewsbury, is the only first-team player whose deal is set to expire in the coming months, yet there are still areas of Sunderland’s squad which need strengthening.
The club will explore multiple deals to try and bolster their options and may be able to find a bargain in the free agent market.
Here are a few Championship players who are nearing the end of their contracts and may become available at the end of this season:
1. Ollie Norwood (Sheffield United)
The 32-year-old has said he wants to stay at Bramall Lane but is yet to be offered a new contract following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Sunderland have lacked experience in central midfield at times this season following Corry Evans’ injury setback, with the Black Cats captain expected to miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham)
After helping Rotherham win promotion from League One last season, the 25-year-old has stepped up in the Championship this campaign, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 39 league appearances. Ogbene, who is also a Republic of Ireland international, has also shown his versatility by playing on both flanks and up front. Photo: Ashley Allen
3. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea)
A ball-playing central defender who came through the ranks at Manchester City. Latibeaudiere, who can also operate as a full-back, has made 33 Championship appearances this season, while Swansea boss Russell Martin has expressed his desire to keep the 23-year-old. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
4. Kieran Dowell (Norwich)
While Dowell was part of Norwich’s promotion-winning team two years ago, he hasn’t quite been able to nail down a regular starting place at Carrow Road. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has scored five goals and provided three assists in the Championship this season but hasn’t played since February due to a knee injury. Photo: Catherine Ivill