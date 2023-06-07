It should be a big transfer window at the Stadium of Light this summer and here are some centre forwards the Black Cats could turn their attention to...

As we approach the end of the football season across Europe with this weekend’s UEFA Champions League final the future of many out of contract players across the continent is likely to become clearer in the coming weeks.

Sunderland’s season has been over for a while now and the Black Cats, along with their EFL rivals, have had a head start on casting their eye over potential summer recruits. At the time of writing, there are several big name strikers who could be of interest to clubs in the Championship.

Here are nine top strikers that Sunderland could look to sign that are currently or soon to be available on free transfers this summer:

1 . Oliver McBurnie Sheffield United are understood to be keen to extend the Scotland international’s contract but if anything goes wrong a host of Championship clubs could be on hand to snap him up Photo Sales

2 . Josh Maja Would Sunderland fans welcome him back to the Stadium of Light? Although he hasn’t really lived up to his potential since leaving he’s still only 24 and could still have a bright future Photo Sales

3 . Alfredo Morelos The Colombian international is apparently close to a move to Turkey but is still available at the time of writing following his release from Rangers where he was a favourite of the Ibrox faithful Photo Sales

4 . Jean-Philippe Krasso A name that is probably less familiar to football fans in the UK who has had decent success in France with Saint-Étienne and is an Ivory Coast international who could fancy a crack at the EFL Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3