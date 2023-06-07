Nine free agent strikers that Sunderland could try and sign including ex-Barcelona and Rangers stars - gallery
It should be a big transfer window at the Stadium of Light this summer and here are some centre forwards the Black Cats could turn their attention to...
As we approach the end of the football season across Europe with this weekend’s UEFA Champions League final the future of many out of contract players across the continent is likely to become clearer in the coming weeks.
Sunderland’s season has been over for a while now and the Black Cats, along with their EFL rivals, have had a head start on casting their eye over potential summer recruits. At the time of writing, there are several big name strikers who could be of interest to clubs in the Championship.
Here are nine top strikers that Sunderland could look to sign that are currently or soon to be available on free transfers this summer: