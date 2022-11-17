Sunderland have three weeks without a competitive fixture as the Championship takes a break for the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Cats have two players who will be going to the tournament in Qatar, after Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette were called up by Australia and Costa Rica respectively.

And there will also be some familiar faces at the competition, with several former Sunderland players set to be involved.

England's opening match will come against Iran at Wembley on Monday, November 20, before Gareth Southgate’s side face USA and Wales in Group B.

Here are nine former Sunderland players who have been called up by their nations:

1. Jordan Henderson - England This will be Henderson’s sixth major tournament with England and the Liverpool captain now has 70 international caps to his name. The Sunderland-born midfielder will be hoping to go one stage further with The Three Lions after helping Gareth Southgate’s side reach the final of Euro 2020. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Jordan Pickford - England Another Sunderland academy graduate who has gone on to play a big part on the international stage. This will be Pickford’s second World Cup as England’s first-choice goalkeeper. His last moment at a major tournament was saving Jorginho’s penalty in the Euro 2020 final. Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales

3. Jonny Williams - Wales England will face Wales in Group B, with former Sunderland loanee Williams once again part of The Dragons’ squad. Williams has also been part of Wales’ squad for two European Championships, yet the 29-year-old, who now plays for League Two side Swindon, is unlikely to start for Rob Page’s side. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. DeAndre Yedlin - USA USA are also in Group B, with former Sunderland and Newcastle right-back in their squad. The 29-year-old, who signed for David Beckham’s Inter Miami earlier this year, has 75 international caps but only featured in two of USA’s six qualifying matches in 2022. Photo: JOSE JORDAN Photo Sales