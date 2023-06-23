News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Sam Surridge playing for Nottingham Forest.(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Sam Surridge playing for Nottingham Forest.(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Sam Surridge playing for Nottingham Forest.(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Nine Ellis Simms alternatives Sunderland could also sign - including Everton and Aston Villa men: Gallery

Sunderland remain interested in re-signing Ellis Simms from Everton this summer - but here are a few alternative options from Premier League clubs who could be available this summer.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

Sunderland are still looking to sign at least one more striker this summer - with the Black Cats monitoring Ellis Simms’ situation at Everton.

Simms impressed at the Stadium of Light during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances, before he was unexpectedly recalled by The Toffees in January.

Everton are yet to make a decision on Simms’ future, while several Championship clubs would be interested if the 22-year-old was made available.

If a move doesn’t materialise, Sunderland will have a list of other targets from across the globe, while they may be able to sign another player from a Premier League club on a permanent transfer or loan deal.

Here are a few players who could be available from top-flight clubs if the Simms deal doesn’t come off.

A player who has been on Sunderland’s radar before and could fall further down the pecking order at the City Ground. Despite helping Forest win promotion to the Premier League, the 24-year-old made just one top-flight start last season and only has a year left on his contract.

1. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest)

A player who has been on Sunderland’s radar before and could fall further down the pecking order at the City Ground. Despite helping Forest win promotion to the Premier League, the 24-year-old made just one top-flight start last season and only has a year left on his contract. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
While the 18-year-old made a significant impact at Brighton last season, scoring six goals in 19 Premier League appearances, The Seagulls will be looking to strengthen their forward options following a sixth-place finish. They may then feel a loan move is best for Ferguson’s development.

2. Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

While the 18-year-old made a significant impact at Brighton last season, scoring six goals in 19 Premier League appearances, The Seagulls will be looking to strengthen their forward options following a sixth-place finish. They may then feel a loan move is best for Ferguson’s development. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
With a year left on his contract, the 25-year-old looks set to leave Villa Park this summer. Reports have suggested Davis would cost between £4-6million after scoring seven goals in 34 Championship appearances on loan at Watford last season.

3. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa)

With a year left on his contract, the 25-year-old looks set to leave Villa Park this summer. Reports have suggested Davis would cost between £4-6million after scoring seven goals in 34 Championship appearances on loan at Watford last season. Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Sunderland have a good relationship with Everton after signing Simms, Nathan Broadhead and Joe Anderson over the last two seasons. Cannon, 20, is another young striker who could be available on loan following an impressive spell at Preston.

4. Tom Cannon (Everton)

Sunderland have a good relationship with Everton after signing Simms, Nathan Broadhead and Joe Anderson over the last two seasons. Cannon, 20, is another young striker who could be available on loan following an impressive spell at Preston. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EvertonEllis SimmsPremier LeagueAston VillaSunderlandStadium of Light