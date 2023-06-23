Sunderland remain interested in re-signing Ellis Simms from Everton this summer - but here are a few alternative options from Premier League clubs who could be available this summer.

Sunderland are still looking to sign at least one more striker this summer - with the Black Cats monitoring Ellis Simms’ situation at Everton.

Simms impressed at the Stadium of Light during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances, before he was unexpectedly recalled by The Toffees in January.

Everton are yet to make a decision on Simms’ future, while several Championship clubs would be interested if the 22-year-old was made available.

If a move doesn’t materialise, Sunderland will have a list of other targets from across the globe, while they may be able to sign another player from a Premier League club on a permanent transfer or loan deal.

Here are a few players who could be available from top-flight clubs if the Simms deal doesn’t come off.

1 . Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) A player who has been on Sunderland's radar before and could fall further down the pecking order at the City Ground. Despite helping Forest win promotion to the Premier League, the 24-year-old made just one top-flight start last season and only has a year left on his contract.

2 . Evan Ferguson (Brighton) While the 18-year-old made a significant impact at Brighton last season, scoring six goals in 19 Premier League appearances, The Seagulls will be looking to strengthen their forward options following a sixth-place finish. They may then feel a loan move is best for Ferguson's development.

3 . Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) With a year left on his contract, the 25-year-old looks set to leave Villa Park this summer. Reports have suggested Davis would cost between £4-6million after scoring seven goals in 34 Championship appearances on loan at Watford last season.

4 . Tom Cannon (Everton) Sunderland have a good relationship with Everton after signing Simms, Nathan Broadhead and Joe Anderson over the last two seasons. Cannon, 20, is another young striker who could be available on loan following an impressive spell at Preston.