Previous years have seen a plethora of talent get their start in the fourth tier of English football.

Here are nine potential future stars Sunderland that could be available to Sunderland from League Two.

Elliot Watt (Salford City)

Anthony O'Connor of Bradford City celebrates with teammate Elliot Watt. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arguably the league’s standout performer this season, the 21-year-old is the league leader in key passes, accurate passes and accurate long balls – showing maturity beyond his years.

The midfielder has put his ability to pick out a pass to good use, racking up three assists already this season, with only two players managing more.

Jacob Wakeling (Swindon Town)

The Swindon striker has been involved in 60% of his sides 10 goals in the league, with four goals and two assists.

The 21-year-old joined the Robins on a free transfer in July after a successful trial period, following his release by Leicester.

Nathan Young-Coombes (AFC Wimbledon)

Despite Wimbledon’s slow start to the season, with just eight points from their first nine games, the Brentford loanee has been a standout performer - averaging 1.4 goals and assists per 90, creating three big chances in the process.

The forward is set to face a lengthy period on the sideline however, with the Dons confirming on Tuesday that he had picked up a knee injury.

Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient)

The Tunisian has become one of the first names on the league leaders team sheet after arriving on loan from Ipswich, with the O’s yet to lose a game he has started in.

The midfielder leads the league in tackles per 90, his average of 4.7 is significantly higher than Hartlepool’s Mohammad Sylla’s 3.5 in second place.

Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient)

Also of Leyton Orient, the 20-year-old has earned plenty of plaudits after arriving on loan from QPR during the summer, with five goal contributions in seven appearances so far.

The American put in a Man of the Match performance in the 4-2 victory over Hartlepool in August.

The Barrow right-back has helped his side keep four clean sheets, and has contributed with two goals.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Manchester United youth system, spending time there with Marcus Rashford, and is currently third in the league for tackles won with 18.

Noah Chilvers (Colchester United)

The 21-year-old has been with Colchester since joining the under-9 side and enjoyed his breakthrough season with the first team in 2020/21, contributing to four of his side’s seven league goals so far this season.

Despite his age, Chilvers already has almost 100 League Two appearances for the U’s – where he currently plays alongside Newcastle United loanee Matty Longstaff.

Andy Smith (Grimsby)

Grimsby have enjoyed a great defensive record so far, with only league leaders Leyton Orient conceding less this season.

The 21-year-old centre back is a large contributor of the defensive dominance, having played every minute of the league campaign so far – leading the league for interceptions per game.

Josh Davison (AFC Wimbledon)

Alongside Young-Coombes, the 23-year-old has been one of the brighter points to Wimbledon’s season.