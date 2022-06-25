With Bailey Wright, who has been away on international duty, still yet to sign a new contract on Wearside, Danny Batth is the Black Cats’ only senior centre-back.
Sunderland will therefore need to sign a couple of central defenders in the coming weeks, ideally someone who is agile and demonstrates poise in possession.
The Black Cats could look to the loan market, as they did last season to sign Callum Doyle from Manchester City, or attempt to make permanent signings.
Here are nine players they could look at this summer:
1. Naby Sarr
The 28-year-old, who is now a free agent, started for Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest and is a left-footed centre-back who is comfortable stepping out with the ball. While he wasn’t a first-choice option for Terriers boss Carlos Corberan, Sarr is also a commanding figure, at 6 ft 6, who is effective in both boxes.
2. Dion Sanderson
Since his season at Sunderland during the 2020/21 campaign, the 22-year-old defender has spent time on loan at Birmingham and QPR in the Championship. The Black Cats are said to be interested in re-signing Sanderson, who signed a long-term deal at Wolves last summer. He would also add some much-needed pace into the heart of Sunderland’s defence.
3. Callum Doyle
The Manchester City prospect, still only 18, made 39 League One appearances for Sunderland last season. Doyle's ability to step out with the ball and play as a left-sided centre-back proved beneficial, yet the teenager did fall down the pecking order under Alex Neil. City will probably look to send him out on loan again.
4. Di'Shon Bernard
A player who could also add more pace, as well as composure in possession, alongside a more experienced centre-back. Bernard, 21, has come through the ranks at Manchester United and made 26 Championship appearances on loan at Hull last season. The Tigers are said to be interested in another loan move, while Bernard has two years left on his United contract.
