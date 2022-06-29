4. Panutche Camara

Plymouth missed the energetic midfielder for the last two games of last season after he limped off against Sunderland in April. The 25-year-old is effective at dribbling with the ball and breaking up play in midfield - similar to Jay Matete. The Black Cats may, therefore, feel they need to look at a different type of player. Still, Camera is clearly someone who clubs will be keeping an eye on with just 12 months left on his Plymouth contract.

Photo: Pete Norton