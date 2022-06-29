Luke O’Nien, Corry Evans, Jay Matete and Dan Neil will all be hoping to make an impact in the Black Cats’ engine room, which is bound to be a key area as Alex Neil’s side step up to the second tier.
Evans was a key player for Neil in the defensive midfield role at the end of last season, and Sunderland may look to sign another player who could fill that position if their captain is unavailable.
While Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the Black Cats will have a competitive budget this summer, they will also be looking at the loan and free agent markets.
Here are nine central midfielders Sunderland could look at:
1. Massimo Luongo
After missing out on promotion with Sheffield Wednesday, the 29-year-old has turned down a new contract at Hillsborough. The 29-year-old has experience in the Championship with Wednesday and QPR, while he has also earned 43 caps for Australia. Luongo is a tough-tackling midfielder who can break up play in the engine room.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Carel Eiting
There were high hopes for the deep-lying midfielder when he joined Huddersfield from Ajax in 2020, and the 24-year-old showed potential in his first season in West Yorkshire. The 24-year-old made just five Championship appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, though, and was loaned out to Belgian club KRC Genk. He struggled to get back in Huddersfield's side, after returning in January, as the side were performing well and reached the play-off final. Eiting will become a free agent this summer.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Conor Hourihane
Hourihane is more of a box-to-box midfielder who has regularly contributed with goals and assists, while also operating in a deeper role, at his previous clubs. The 31-year-old started his career at Sunderland but didn't make a senior appearance for the Black Cats. He is set to leave Aston Villa when his contract expires this summer, after making 28 Championship appearances while on loan at Sheffield United last season.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Panutche Camara
Plymouth missed the energetic midfielder for the last two games of last season after he limped off against Sunderland in April. The 25-year-old is effective at dribbling with the ball and breaking up play in midfield - similar to Jay Matete. The Black Cats may, therefore, feel they need to look at a different type of player. Still, Camera is clearly someone who clubs will be keeping an eye on with just 12 months left on his Plymouth contract.
Photo: Pete Norton