Nine attacking free agents Sunderland could sign following Ellis Simms' latest injury setback

When asked about the potential of exploring the free agent market to find a replacement for the injured duo of Simms and Ross Stewart, Tony Mowbray said: “We've sat and explored it [free agent market], we've had meetings and discussions.”

"It's not about just bringing a player in and trying to find a centre-forward, I think what the team have shown it's not necessarily about having a centre-forward it's about having bodies. And if the right body isn't available, you don't bring them in just for the sake of it because the dynamic of the group is the most important thing.”

Here, we take a look at nine attacking free agents that Sunderland could sign to help in Simms and Stewart’s absence.

Would you like to see any of these at the Stadium of Light this season?

1. Scott Sinclair Sinclair is currently training with Chelsea in order to maintain his fitness after being released by Preston North End. Sinclair has played 60 Championship games in the last two seasons, scoring nine goals during that time.

2. Daniel Sturridge Injury problems have plagued Sturridge's career and never allowed the 33-year-old to hit the heights his talent promised. Sturridge left Perth Glory earlier this summer and would add great experience of the English leagues should he move to the Stadium of Light.

3. Jose Izquierdo Izquierdo played a crucial role for Brighton during their debut Premier League campaign in 2017/18, grabbing five goals and four assists. After falling out of favour under Graham Potter, he moved back to Belgian side Club Brugge. The Colombian is a pacey and tricky winger that can single handedly win games - could he bring a spark of magic to Wearside?

4. Sammy Ameobi Ameobi was released by Middlesbrough this summer following the culmination of his second spell at the Riverside. He has spent his entire career in the top two divisions of English football.