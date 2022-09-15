Nine attacking free agents Sunderland could sign following Ellis Simms injury - and one they won’t

Tony Mowbray’s side were still able to take home all three points on Wednesday night, courtesy of goals from Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

Whilst it was an impressive win for the Black Cats, the night was overshadowed somewhat by Simms’ early injury blow.

Sunderland are waiting to find out the full extent of the injury but with Ross Stewart sidelined for another six weeks, it leaves Mowbray’s side very short of options at the top of the pitch.

Roberts, Clarke and Alex Pritchard showed on Wednesday that they could cope in Simms’ absence, but the injuries have highlighted the need for more cover up-front.

Here, we take a look at nine attacking free agents that Sunderland could sign to help in Simms and Stewart’s absence:

Would you like to see any of these at the Stadium of Light this season?

1. Scott Sinclair Sinclair is currently training with Chelsea in order to maintain his fitness after being released by Preston North End. Sinclair has played 60 Championship games in the last two seasons, scoring nine goals during that time. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

2. Sammy Ameobi Ameobi was released by Middlesbrough this summer following the culmination of his second spell at the Riverside. He has spent his entire career in the top two divisions of English football. Photo: IAN MACNICOL Photo Sales

3. Jose Izquierdo Izquierdo played a crucial role for Brighton during their debut Premier League campaign in 2017/18, grabbing five goals and four assists. After falling out of favour under Graham Potter, he moved back to Belgian side Club Brugge. The Colombian is a pacey and tricky winger that can single handedly win games - could he bring a spark of magic to Wearside? Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Dieumerci Mbokani The imposing former Norwich City striker most recently played in Kuwait but is now without a club. At Hull and the Canaries he showed glimpses of why numerous teams were tracking him ahead of his move to England. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales