Nine Premier League players who could be available in loan during this summer’s transfer window.

Sunderland took advantage of Manchester United’s decision to loan out Amad last season - and the 20-year-old will be incredibly hard to replace during the upcoming campaign.

It has been suggested the forward could be loaned out again for the 2023/24 campaign, and that Sunderland would be his preferred destination, yet he will get a chance to prove himself with his parent club first.

The Black Cats will be looking to take advantage of the loan market again to sign Premier League talent which would otherwise be unattainable.

But who could be available from top-flight clubs?

Here are nine players from Premier League sides who may be available this summer.

1 . Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) Another United youngster who has been praised for his technical ability and dribbling skills. After making just four Premier League appearances during the 2022/23 season, the 21-year-old winger could be allowed to leave on loan this summer, with two years left on his contract at Old Trafford. Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

2 . Simon Adingra (Brighton) Adingra, 21, signed for Brighton on a four-year contract last summer, before being loaned out to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The versatile winger scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in the Jupiler Pro League and it will be interesting to see what Brighton feel is best for his development. Photo: KRISTOF VAN ACCOM Photo Sales

3 . Scott Twine (Burnley) Twine’s outstanding 2021/22 campaign for MK Dons, when he scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in League One, earned him a move to Burnley last summer. The 23-year-old only made 14 Championship appearances for The Clarets last season though, while he may fall further down the pecking order following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Siriki Dembele (Bournemouth) The former Peterborough man hasn’t been a regular starter since signing for Bournemouth in January 2022. Dembele, 26, was loaned out to French side Auxerre earlier this year and may have to step back down to the Championship to play consistently again. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales