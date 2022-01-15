'Nice to see them back': Sunderland fans react as three first-team players return for Accrington Stanley clash
Lee Johnson has made three changes to his starting XI for today’s game at Accrington Stanley – and fans have been quick to react on social media.
Thorben Hoffmann, Leon Dajaku and Bailey Wright have all returned to the starting XI, with Anthony Patterson and Jack Diamond dropping to the bench.
Carl Winchester is unavailable after he was sent off against Lincoln on Tuesday night, resulting in a one-game suspension.
Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:
@_wisemensay: If we get bullied today in midfield there's nothing we can do about it. Desperately need to sign a midfielder
@Philip_RJ89: The cavalry has arrived, and thank God for that. Wright should keep things calm at the back, and hopefully Dajaku can add some spark as well. Great to see Hoffmann back in goal as well!
@SAFCTC: Feeling a lot more confident now. Ha'way the lads
@lewygsafc: Nice to see three lads back! Also, back to a 3-4-3 by the looks of it!
@ChrisPhil1992: Decent side! Get into them from the off lads!
@RossHALL1982: Need big performances from Neil and Embo in midfield imo. Not an ideal combination but needs must atm.
@sniff91: Need a big physical midfielder in, yesterday.
@LiamShepard7: I would've preferred Xhemajli over Flanagan and also I would've liked to have seen Trai Hume get a start but overall a good team otherwise. I'm still sad that Johnson never gave Alves a game which caused him to be recalled back to West Ham United.
@EthanSmith1717: A very good lineup haway the lads