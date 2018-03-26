Niall Quinn reportedly in sensational Sunderland takeover talks

Niall Quinn has spoken to Ellis Short about a potential takeover of Sunderland, BBC Newcastle report.

Reports in the national media this morning suggested Quinn could be set for a sensational return to the Stadium of Light seven years after departing the club.

The BBC now report that Quinn would be fronting a consortium with an Irish and a North East businessman.

And should talks progress, it could see Quinn resume his spot in the SoL boardroom, having relinquished his role as chairman back in 2011.

Quinn headed up the Drumaville Consortium's bid to land control at Sunderland back in 2006, when they convinced Bob Murray to part with the club for around £10million. Short then purchased the club off the Irish consortium in 2009.

According to the BBC, as part of the deal Short could put in a place a two year 'grace period' before the debts owed to him are recouped.