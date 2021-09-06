Niall Huggins reveals why he left Leeds United and the biggest factor behind Sunderland move

Wales Under-21 international Niall Huggins believes “massive club” Sunderland will bring the best out of him after the end of his 12-year Leeds stay.

By Phil Blanche, PA
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:40 pm

Huggins progressed from the Leeds Academy into the first-team at Elland Road and made his Premier League debut against Arsenal in February.

But Huggins joined Sunderland in the search for first-team football last month, signing a four-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

“It was a great experience to be near that first-team level in the Premier League,” Huggins said ahead of Wales’ 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier in Bulgaria on Tuesday.

Niall Huggins of Wales U21 controls the ball watched by Mason O'Malley of the Republic of Ireland U21. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

“But Leeds are looking to bring in lots of high-quality players from around the world and, opportunity-wise for me, it was going to be hard to break through.

“The pathway just got a bit smaller for me and when I heard Sunderland were interested it was huge.

“They are a massive club. I know they are in League One now, but they’re fighting to get back up the leagues and they’re a Premier League club really.

“The philosophy there is similar to Leeds and think I can bring a lot to them.”

Huggins, who can operate on the left in either defence or attack, made his Black Cats debut in the 3-2 Carabao Cup win at Blackpool on August 24.

The 20-year-old is now focusing on Wales after their Euros campaign started with a goalless home draw against Moldova in June.

“Everyone’s had a pre-season and we’re all feeling fit and ready to go,” said York-born Huggins, whose father comes from Bangor in north Wales.