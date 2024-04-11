Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NFL superstar JJ Watt has labelled Sunderland as a “wildly interesting” club after watching the latest Netflix documentary.

Watt, 35, played in the NFL for 12 seasons, primarily with the Houston Texans after playing college football at Central Michigan and Wisconsin. Watt was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.

The American, who is now involved as an investor at Premier League club Burnley, appeared on Sky Sports’ The Overlap show alongside Sunderland-born Jill Scott, former Black Cats boss Roy Keane and ex-England trio Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

The talk turned towards football documentaries with Scott commenting that Sunderland could do with an investor like Watt. However, it turns out that the NFL star is familiar with the Wearsiders’ story after watching season three of Fulwell73’s Netflix show.

Scott: “Sunderland could do with someone like you with your mindset.”

Watt: “Sunderland Til I Die is one of the best things I’ve seen.”

Carragher: “Is it the third one? I’ve just watched it.”

Watt: “It is so good and those types of documentaries and that one specifically was really really good has done wonders in getting Americans more interested because that’s some of the stuff they talk to me about most. That song at the beginning of the show is brilliant and that club, like watching that show is wildly interesting for many reasons but just because of some of the stuff that they’ve been through. It is pretty crazy.”

Wright: “Do you get subtitles?”