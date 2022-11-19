Next Wigan manager: Sunderland's Championship rivals close to appointing ex-Arsenal and Manchester City man
Championship club Wigan are reportedly close to appointing former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager.
The Latics have been searching for a new boss since sacking Leam Richardson last week, with assistant Rob Kelly taking charge of the side’s 2-1 win over Blackpool last time out.
It’s now been widely reported that Toure, who is a first-team coach at Leicester, has held talks with Wigan and will be offered the job.
Toure's brother Yaya was also said to be a contender for the vacant position but now looks set to stay in his role as academy coach at Tottenham.
After retiring as a player in 2017, Toure has also coached at Celtic, before following manager Brendan Rodgers to Leicester in 2019.
Despite the win over Blackpool last time out, Wigan remain 22nd in the Championship.
The Latics will host Sunderland in the Championship on Thursday, December 29.