The Latics have been searching for a new boss since sacking Leam Richardson last week, with assistant Rob Kelly taking charge of the side’s 2-1 win over Blackpool last time out.

It’s now been widely reported that Toure, who is a first-team coach at Leicester, has held talks with Wigan and will be offered the job.

Toure's brother Yaya was also said to be a contender for the vacant position but now looks set to stay in his role as academy coach at Tottenham.

Kolo Toure is a first-team coach at Leicester City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After retiring as a player in 2017, Toure has also coached at Celtic, before following manager Brendan Rodgers to Leicester in 2019.

READ MORE: Sunderland player ratings from the season so far

Despite the win over Blackpool last time out, Wigan remain 22nd in the Championship.