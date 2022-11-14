Wigan’s decision to sack Leam Richardson last week came as a surprise to many, with assistant Rob Kelly taking charge of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Blackpool – courtesy of a late winner from Curtis Tilt.

The result ended Wigan’s seven-match winless run, yet they remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Former Wigan midfielder and Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney is the bookmakers favourite to replace Richardson, with odds of 1/1 with SkyBet.

Blackpool’s former boss Neil Critchley, ex-Everton striker Duncan Ferguson and recent Watford head coach Rob Edwards are also among the early favourites.

Ex-Sunderland managers Steve Bruce and Mick McCarthy are outsiders for the role at 12/1 and 16/1 respectively.

Latest at Luton

Luton are also looking for a new boss after Nathan Jones’ move to Southampton.

Former Sunderland striker and The Hatters’ Chief Recruitment Officer Mick Harford took charge of the side’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham on Saturday.

Critchley is also said to be on Luton’s radar after the 44-year-old left his assistant manager’s role at Aston Villa following Steven Gerrard’s sacking.

Before moving to Villa, Critchley managed Liverpool’s under-23s side and Championship club Blackpool.

Asked if a managerial shortlist had been drawn up after Saturday’s match, Harford said: “We’ve been looking since we knew Nathan was leaving.

“We've spoken to managers.

“Is there a shortlist? There’s a number of managers who we quite like and we have to interview in the coming days, so we’re looking to do it as soon as possible.”