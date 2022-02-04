Next Sunderland manager: Roy Keane set for Manchester United v Middlesbrough pundit duty as fans wait for news
Roy Keane remains the leading contender to be the next Sunderland manager – as fans wait for news as to who will replace Lee Johnson.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:59 pm
And Sunderland fans will be eagerly tuning into the Manchester United v Middlesbrough FA Cup coverage tonight on ITV1, with Keane set to be one of the pundits alongside Ian Wright.
Hosted by Mark Pougatch, coverage will start at 7.30pm from Old Trafford. Fans will be eager to see if Keane gives away any clues on whether he will take charge at Sunderland.