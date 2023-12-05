Reports have suggested that Will Still is a potential candidate to succeed Tony Mowbray

Reims head coach Will Still is emerging as one of the early frontrunners to replace Tony Mowbray at Sunderland.

Reports in France, and from The Guardian this evening, say that Still is one of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' preferred options for the vacancy. The Black Cats did not have a successor immediately lined up in the aftermath of Mowbray's departure but are moving quickly to establish their key targets.

Still, born in Belgium to English parents, has impressed as the head coach of Ligue 1 side Reims since taking over last year - leading the team to an eleventh-placed finish after a difficult start to the campaign. Reims currently sit fifth after the first 14 games of the season.

Still, fluent in both French and English, had brief spells in charge of Belgian sides Lierse and Beerschot.