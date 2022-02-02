Next Sunderland manager RECAP - Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor to take interim charge against Doncaster with Grant McCann 'set for talks'
The January transfer window has closed, however, Sunderland are continuing their search for a new manager.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus revealed yesterday that a search for Lee Johnson’s replacement had begun and that they had been ‘overwhelmed’ by interest in the role:
"We obviously don't have have too long to reflect and we need to get ready for the remaining 17 league games, that's the focus right now.
"Yesterday was the last day of the transfer window so we prioritised getting those last two signings that we made, but the process has definitely started since early this morning.
"We'll give it the time it takes to get the right candidate. We're working on it and speaking to many people. We've had huge interest from all over the world, every country to be honest.
"We were overwhelmed, and we'll now run a diligent process."
Sunderland AFC manager search RECAP (February 2)
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 17:03
- Grant McCann remains the bookies favourite to replace Lee Johnson.
- Mike Dodds will lead the first team’s preparations ahead of Saturday’s game against Doncaster.
- Neil Warnock is said to be interested in the role at the Stadium of Light.
- Jermain Defoe has been speaking about his return to Wearside.
- Roy Keane has been linked with a sensational return to the Stadium of Light.
Keane linked with sensational return
Sunderland are reportedly planning to interview former boss Roy Keane for their vacant head coach position.
The Black Cats have begun the search for Lee Johnson’s replacement, with Mike Dodds set to lead an interim management team ahead of Saturday’s League One fixture against Doncaster.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has said there has been ‘interest from all over the world’ for the permanent role.
And according to the Daily Mail, Sunderland are planning to interview Roy Keane for the job.
More on Mike Dodds
Kristjaan Speakman on interim appointment
“The recruitment process to appoint a new Head Coach is underway and we will provide a further update in due course.
“In the interim, we have highly-skilled staff in place to oversee the first-team programme and I know they will be fully supported by the players and those throughout the wider football club.”
Proctor and Dodds to lead first-team preparations
Mike Dodds will lead the first team’s preparations ahead of this weekend’s game against Doncaster.
Dodds will be assisted by Under-23s coach Michael Proctor, First-Team coach Phil Jevons and Goalkeeping Coach David Preece.
After being appointed as the club’s Head of Individual Player Development in the summer, Dodds has been managing the under-23s side alongside Proctor following the departure of Elliott Dickman.
Grant McCann talks
According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, former Hull boss Grant McCann will have talks with Sunderland over the vacant head coach’s role.
The situation ahead of Doncaster
With no head coach in charge, who takes the team this weekend, as it stands?
Sunderland Echo’s SAFC writer Phil Smith provided an update on our Roar podcast: “My understanding of the situation was my expectation was that Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor would support the first-team coaching staff that were in place still, which of course is Phil Jevons and David Preece – the first-team coach and the goalkeeping coach.
“So my expectation was that as a pair, they would help out with training this week. And so I would expect them to be involved if it gets to the case where there isn’t a new manager in place by Saturday.
“But I have to say, I would be surprised and quite disappointed if there wasn’t a head coach in on Saturday.”
Neil Warnock said to be interested
It’s been claimed that former Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock would be interested in taking the Sunderland job until the end of the season.
The 73-year-old left Boro in November after 17 months at the Riverside.
Warnock has previously spoken about how he regrets not taking the Sunderland job in 1992 before the Black Cats reached the FA Cup final and gave the job to Malcolm Crosby.
Jermain Defoe interview
Jermain Defoe has conducted his first interview since returning to Sunderland with the club’s website.
When asked about trying to win promotion this season, the striker said: “That’s the reason why I’m here, to be honest. I love a challenge, that’s the main objective, we want to get promotion.
“Not only for me and the players but for the staff and for the fans as well, it would be so special for everyone involved with the football club.
“The boys probably don’t realise how special it would be, it’s always hard to get promotion in any league, it’s a tough ask but I believe that we can do it.
“I’ve watched loads of the games, all the signs are there. I’ve seen some good things from a lot of the lads so to get promotion would be so special for everyone.”
Could Patrick Kisnorbo be on Sunderland’s radar?
Reports from Australia have claimed that a UK club is considering making an offer to Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo.
According to FTBL, sources claim the accomplishments of the ex-Leeds United defender have grabbed the attention of the unnamed club who are willing to take a calculated risk.
Kisnorbo, 40, has made it clear he would like to manage in England one day.
City won the premiership-championship double under Kisnorbo last season, yet it’s unclear if Sunderland are interested in the Aussie.