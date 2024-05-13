Next Sunderland manager odds: Will Still, Danny Rohl and Rene Maric prices shift as Bo Svensson and two others enter field

By James Copley
Published 5th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 14:31 BST
Sunderland are still searching for their next head coach with the 2023-24 Championship season now over – and the odds are ever-changing from week to week...

Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year. Dodds led Sunderland to a 16th-place finish in the Championship after the Black Cats lost their last game of the season at home against Sheffield Wednesday.

But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ interim stint now that the season is over? Here, we take a look!

England youth coach Lee Carsley is priced at 20/1 to take the Sunderland job.

1. Lee Carsley - new entry

England youth coach Lee Carsley is priced at 20/1 to take the Sunderland job. Photo: Naomi Baker

Former Sunderland player and current Tottenham coach Jermain Defoe is currently priced at 66/1. He was priced at 50/1 last week.

2. Jermain Defoe

Former Sunderland player and current Tottenham coach Jermain Defoe is currently priced at 66/1. He was priced at 50/1 last week. Photo: Alex Pantling

Ryan Lowe, current manager of Preston North End, is priced at 20/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer. He was 16/1 last week.

3. Ryan Lowe

Ryan Lowe, current manager of Preston North End, is priced at 20/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer. He was 16/1 last week. Photo: Gareth Copley

Former Hull City boss Grant McCann is priced at 33/1 to take the Sunderland job.

4. Grant McCann - new entry

Former Hull City boss Grant McCann is priced at 33/1 to take the Sunderland job. Photo: George Wood

