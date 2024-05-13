Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year. Dodds led Sunderland to a 16th-place finish in the Championship after the Black Cats lost their last game of the season at home against Sheffield Wednesday.
But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ interim stint now that the season is over? Here, we take a look!
1. Lee Carsley - new entry
England youth coach Lee Carsley is priced at 20/1 to take the Sunderland job. Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Jermain Defoe
Former Sunderland player and current Tottenham coach Jermain Defoe is currently priced at 66/1. He was priced at 50/1 last week. Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Ryan Lowe
Ryan Lowe, current manager of Preston North End, is priced at 20/1 to take the Sunderland head coach this summer. He was 16/1 last week. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Grant McCann - new entry
Former Hull City boss Grant McCann is priced at 33/1 to take the Sunderland job. Photo: George Wood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.