Next Sunderland manager odds: Will Still and Julien Sable emerge as favourites alongside ex-Chelsea and Leeds United contenders

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach to replace Tony Mowbray.
By James Copley
Published 6th Dec 2023, 07:27 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:46 GMT

The 60-year-old took the job at the Stadium of Light last season after Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City and led the team to a play-off semi-final.

However, Mowbray has now been dismissed with Sunderland sitting ninth in the Championship on 27 points, three away from the top-six spots.

The Black Cats are next in Championship action against West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after their recent 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.

Here, though, we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray at the Academy of Light and who the clear favourites are:

The former Arsenal man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

1. Thierry Henry

The former Arsenal man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

The former Southampton man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

2. Nathan Jones

The former Southampton man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking. Photo: Warren Little

The former Millwall man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

3. Gary Rowett

The former Millwall man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking. Photo: Steve Bardens

The former Leeds man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking

4. Jesse Marsch

The former Leeds man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking Photo: Clive Mason

