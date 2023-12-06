Sunderland are searching for a new head coach to replace Tony Mowbray.

The 60-year-old took the job at the Stadium of Light last season after Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City and led the team to a play-off semi-final.

However, Mowbray has now been dismissed with Sunderland sitting ninth in the Championship on 27 points, three away from the top-six spots.

The Black Cats are next in Championship action against West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after their recent 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.

Here, though, we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray at the Academy of Light and who the clear favourites are:

Thierry Henry The former Arsenal man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

Nathan Jones The former Southampton man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

Gary Rowett The former Millwall man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.