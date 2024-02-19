Sunderland have today confirmed that Mike Dodds has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season. As revealed by The Echo this afternoon, Michael Beale has left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm. Back-to-back defeats have seen the club drop off the play-off pace and Beale has struggled to win over sceptical supporters.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club. He added that the club took 'full accountability' for what had happened.

But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look. Odds courtesy of Instant Casino...

