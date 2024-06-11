The next Sunderland manager coach field continues to shift as the odds fall and rise on a daily basis, with new candidates also entering.

Sunderland’s protracted search for a new head coach took another twist over the weekend after one of the frontrunners for the vacancy was ruled out of the process.

Sources have indicated that Pascal Jansen was no longer under consideration for the role and that the club had moved on to other targets on their shortlist. The former AZ Alkmaar boss had been an early contender for the role after Michael Beale’s departure and emerged again as a strong contender following Will Still’s decision to pursue the vacancy at Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus released a statement on Friday evening telling supporters that an appointment was ‘imminent’, but it is now clear that it will not be Jansen taking charge. It is also understood that Stephen Robinson and Dave Challinor are not under consideration either.

The Will Still saga is officially at an end after the former Sunderland target was officially confirmed as the new RC Lens head coach on Monday morning.

Still had been a contender for the vacancy on Wearside last December and then emerged again as the overwhelming favourite after leaving his role at Stade de Reims shortly before the end of the Ligue 1 campaign. Still and Sunderland held protracted talks over the possibility of him becoming Michael Beale’s permanent successor, with a deal almost done.

However, the picture changed when RC Lens began their search for a new boss as incumbent Franck Heisse closed in on the vacancy at OGC Nice. Lens quickly established Still as their preferred candidate and made a strong move to secure his signature. Lens will play in the Europa Conference League next season.

Here, we take a look at the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet with a few new names in the field:

