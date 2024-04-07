Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year.
The Black Cats have just one win in 10 league games and have slipped down the table significantly over recent weeks. But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look:
1. Niall Quinn
Niall Quinn has been given odds 100/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. Photo: Robert Cianflone
2. Peter Reid
Peter Reid has been given odds 50/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Kevin Phillips
Kevin Phillips has been given odds 40/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce has been given odds 33/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. Photo: Lewis Storey
