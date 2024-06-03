Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year. Dodds led Sunderland to a 16th-place finish in the Championship after the Black Cats lost their last game of the season at home against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland's search for a new head coach took another twist on Friday evening after Will Still withdrew from the running, despite being understood to have been on the brink of taking the role.

Still has been the bookmakers' overwhelming favourite for the job since leaving Stade de Reims shortly before the end of the Ligue 1 campaign, and is understood to have been close to accepting the vacancy earlier this week. Multiple reports cited Still's withdrawal from the race on Friday evening, with the 31-year-old now widely expected to join RC Lens, who finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season.

Former Lens boss Franck Heisse left his post to join OGC Nice with the French club moving quickly this week to accelerate their interest in Still. However, the deal has not yet been announced yet, leaving some slim hoped Still and Sunderland could be back on the table.

Sources close to Still have cited concerns over staff and investment. It is widely known that while the new head coach will be able to make some additions to the backroom staff, they will be expected to work with those already in post. However, sources close to Sunderland have suggested that they had believed Still was happy with the project on the table, having indicated his willingness to take the post. It has even been suggested that contracts were on the brink of being exchanged earlier this week before RC Lens seemingly accelerated their interest.

Who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ interim stint now that the season is over? Here, we take a look at the odds:

