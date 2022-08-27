Alex Neil remains in discussions with EFL Championship rivals Stoke City meaning the Black Cats could soon be looking for a new permanent head coach to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

The bookmakers are already taking bets on the next permanent manager of Sunderland despite the vacancy not yet being open.

Current Black Cats boss Alex Neil is holding talks with EFL Championship rivals Stoke City and many expect the 41-year old is now widely expected to take up the role at the Bet365 Stadium.

Sunderland released an official statement yesterday confirming the former Preston North End and Norwich City gaffer had ‘entered discussions’ with the Potters.

Focus will be on today’s league fixture at home to Norwich City in the early kick off but attention could soon turn to recruiting a new first team manager.

Currently leading the market are two massively experienced coaches with a former Burnley and Watford gaffer the early favourite followed by an ex-Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic coach.

The market is also dominated by coaches who are heavily associated with Premier League side Manchester United including a former Red Devils head coach, interim head coach, ex-captain and former Sunderland manager and the son of a United legend.

Rounding out the early contenders are a handful of coaches currently managing across the EFL or with experience in the divisions.

Here is the early betting market for the next permanent manager of Sunderland:

1. Sean Dyche 2/1

2. Tony Mowbray 4/1

3. Duncan Ferguson 8/1

4. Darren Ferguson 16/1