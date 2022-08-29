Alex Neil’s move to EFL Championship rivals Stoke City has been confirmed meaning the Black Cats are officially looking for a new permanent head coach to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

The bookmakers market for the next permanent Sunderland manager has taken some drastic turns since it was officially confirmed that Alex Neil has left the club.

Some companies were already taking bets before the former Preston North End and Norwich City bosses’ exit from the Sunderland of Light was official.

Since both clubs made their respective announcements the market for next Black Cats boss has been more active and one candidate is the current front runner.

It might not be so straightforward though as another coach has been backed considerably and has moved right up the list into second favourite ahead of a former Burnley gaffer who was the early favourite.

Several coaches who have achieved success in the EFL Championship are also on the list, including one who is currently managing not too far from the Stadium of Light.

Further down the market are the long shots with some eye-catching names including former Premier League and international players, up and coming young coaches and even an international head coach.

If the current list is anything to go by, it could be an interesting time for Sunderland supporters as the club moves to find Alex Neil’s replacement.

Here is the early betting market for the next permanent manager of Sunderland:

1. Tony Mowbray 4/7 Photo Sales

2. Liam Manning 6/1 Photo Sales

3. Sean Dyche 10/1 Photo Sales

4. Anthony Barry 12/1 Photo Sales