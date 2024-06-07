Sunderland are on the hunt for a permanent successor to Michael Beale, who saw his disastrous tenure ended in the new year, leaving Mike Dodds to take interim charge until the end of the season. After finishing 16th in the Championship, 10 places worse off than the previous campaign, the Black Cats have begun their search for a new head coach.

Ex-Reims manager Will Still is believed to have engaged in advanced talks with the club before U-turning when news of Lens’ interest in the former Preston North End man broke. Since then, decision-makers at the Stadium of Light have pivoted with reports linking the club to Dutch coach Jansen.

Jansen was head coach of AZ between 2020 and 2024. The 51-year-old also played youth football with Ajax before his career was cut short due to a knee injury. Jansen has previously worked with Jong PSV for two seasons between 2015-2017.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson are not under consideration to become Sunderland’s next head coach, The Echo has learned.

The pair were linked with the vacant head coach position vacated by Michael Beale over 100 days ago on Thursday evening. Challinor has impressed with Stockport, winning two promotions in three seasons to take the club from the National League to League One but is not under consideration by Sunderland at the moment

Robinson took charge of St Mirren in February 2022 and led the side to a fifth-place finish in the SPL during the 2023-24 season. It had been reported that the Northern Irishman had formed part of a final three alongside Challinor and Jansen. However, neither Robinson nor Challinor are currently under consideration at present.

But what are bookmakers Sky Bet saying about, Challinor, Robinson, Jansen and Still’s chances alongside other candidates? Here, we take a look:

