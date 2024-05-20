Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year. Dodds led Sunderland to a 16th-place finish in the Championship after the Black Cats lost their last game of the season at home against Sheffield Wednesday.
But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ interim stint now that the season is over? Here, we take a look!
1. Neil Lennon
Neil Lennon, who currently manages Omonoia FC in Cyrpus, has dropped out of the field to replace Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Mike Dodds
Mike Dodds has now dropped out of the betting to replace Micheal Beale as Sunderland head coach. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Niall Quinn
Niall Quinn has been given odds 200/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. He was also 200/1 last week. Photo: Robert Cianflone
4. Peter Reid
Peter Reid has been given odds 125/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. He was also 125/1 last week. Photo: Stu Forster
