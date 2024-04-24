Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year.
The Black Cats have won twice in their last 11 league games and have slipped down the table significantly in the New Year and will finish in mid-table. But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look courtesy of Best Casinos:
1. Kjetil Knutsen
Kjetil Knutsen has been given odds 12/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. He was 12/1 last week. Photo: KURT DESPLENTER
2. Stephen Robinson (new entry)
Stephen Robinson, who currently manages St Mirren, is priced at 20/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 25/1 last week. Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce, formerly of Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Bolton, is priced at 25/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 25/1 last week. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Neil Lennon
Neil Lennon, who currently manages Omonoia FC in Cyrpus, has been given odds of 33/1 to replace Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. He was 33/1 last week. Photo: Clive Brunskill
