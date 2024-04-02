Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm. Back-to-back defeats have seen the club drop off the play-off pace and Beale has struggled to win over sceptical supporters.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club. He added that the club took 'full accountability' for what had happened.

Sunderland havejust one win in nine league games and have slipped down the table significantly over recent weeks. But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look. Odds courtesy of Instant Casino...

1 . Paul Heckingbottom Instant Casino now have Paul Heckinbottom's odds at 4/5... a shift from 4/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 55.6 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale.

2 . Steven Gerrard Instant Casino now have Steven Gerrard's odds at 16/1... he was priced at 14/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 5.9 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale.

3 . Roy Keane Instant Casino now have Roy Keane's odds at 7/2... he was priced at 11/10 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 22.2 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale.