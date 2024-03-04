News you can trust since 1873
Next Sunderland manager odds: 13 candidates see significant price shifts in race to replace Michael Beale

Mike Dodds will take charge of Sunderland until the summer – but who else is being linked with the job and how have their odds changed over time?
By James Copley
Published 4th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm. Back-to-back defeats have seen the club drop off the play-off pace and Beale has struggled to win over sceptical supporters.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club. He added that the club took 'full accountability' for what had happened.

Sunderland have now also lost four games off the spin and sit nine points from the top-six but also nine points from the bottom three after four straight losses on the spin under former boss Beale and current interim head coach Dodds.

But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look. Odds courtesy of Instant Casino...

1. Alex Neil

Instant Casino now have Alex Neil's odds at 4/1... a shift from 7/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 20 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale. Photo: Harry Trump

2. Scott Parker

Instant Casino now have Scott Parker's odds at 5/2... a shift from 8/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 28.6 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale. Photo: Gualter Fatia

3. Roy Keane

Instant Casino now have Roy Keane's odds at 2/1... a shift from 5/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 33.3 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale. Photo: Naomi Baker

4. Wayne Rooney

Instant Casino now have Wayne Rooney's odds at 14/1... a shift from 16/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 6.7 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale. Photo: George Wood

