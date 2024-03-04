Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm. Back-to-back defeats have seen the club drop off the play-off pace and Beale has struggled to win over sceptical supporters.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club. He added that the club took 'full accountability' for what had happened.

Sunderland have now also lost four games off the spin and sit nine points from the top-six but also nine points from the bottom three after four straight losses on the spin under former boss Beale and current interim head coach Dodds.

But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look. Odds courtesy of Instant Casino...

1 . Alex Neil Instant Casino now have Alex Neil's odds at 4/1... a shift from 7/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 20 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale.

2 . Scott Parker Instant Casino now have Scott Parker's odds at 5/2... a shift from 8/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 28.6 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale.

3 . Roy Keane Instant Casino now have Roy Keane's odds at 2/1... a shift from 5/1 last week. The outlet also says that he has a probability of 33.3 per cent in terms of taking the job permanently after the dismissal of Michael Beale.