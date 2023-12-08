Next Sunderland manager: Mike Dodds provides West Brom team news as Cats search for new boss
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against West Brom – with interim boss Mike Dodds set to take charge of the side following Tony Mowbray’s sacking.
The Black Cats parted company with Mowbray on Monday as they began their process to look for a new head coach.
Sunderland remain just three points off the play-off places following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall and face another home game against Leeds three days after the West Brom fixture.
Dodds held a pre-match press conference at the Academy of Light on Friday – here’s what was said:
Dodds on West Brom
"Good coach. I have come up against Carlos quite a lot at under-23s level. He's a good coach and shrewd kind of tactician
"How he sets his team up come kick-off to how it looks at the final whistle will look different because that's the way he operates
"They have got some really, really good players, are in the play-off positions and are really,really hard to play against.
"We know what we are coming up against and it's our responsibility to leave the fans happy when they leave the stadium on Saturday afternoon."
Are you enjoying having full control?
"Good question. I am.
"I want to make it really clear in terms of that planning process that's not just because they've given me responsibility of the team. I would have done that for Tony previously anyway. That's no different to what we would have previously done before.
"When I worked under Tony and similar with Alex we would plan two or three games in advance, so that's not something new.
"I don;t want to be kind of quoted that we've changed what we are trying to do. The plan is the plan and whoever the new guy is I'll show him the plan, and if he wants to change that it's his responsibility.
"At least when he comes in that transition is smooth and seamless."
Dodds on conversations with Sunderland hierarchy
"I've not seen any of the hierarchy. They have been interviewing, and that's the way I would want it.
"If I'm taking the team I want the responsibility to be on me and on my terms.
"We spoke about that as a group that any changes made it the week that I felt was best for the group would be on my terms in terms of those decisions."
Dodds on the next three games
"We have kind of planned the next two to three games out, whether that would be me taking the team or someone else taking the team.
"When you do that planning process you have to look at each team's strengths and weaknesses, so the squad will get utilised, it's three games in a week.
"I don't think there was a huge amount that needed changing. Our numbers and metric are really, really good.
"One thing we spoke about with the players was the shot conversion and chance conversion,. That is something we've spoke about and worked on this week.
"For each game there will be changes for each game 100 per cent."
Dodds on the players' reaction
"I think the club have recruited some really good young players, not just talent but in terms of personalities with desires to take this club into the Premier League.
"Although no one wants to see anyone lose their job, particularly Tony who was just an amazing human being, what it has done for me, you do get to see the character when those pinch points come in.
"What they have shown me is that we have the right player at the football club."
Dodds on Newcastle cup draw
"Excitement. I know the lads are buzzing for it.
"The reality is we have six really important games up until that point and our focus is on Saturday. Let's get a positive result on Saturday and take it from there."
Dodds confirms he will be in charge against West Brom on Saturday
"I am process focused, so Leeds is all planned for as well.
"Regardless of what the outcome is on Saturday afternoon, the plan for Sunday, Monday leading into Tuesday is in place.
"I think my responsibility now is to execute that plan."
Dodds on training this week
"We have tweaked one or two things in terms of the processes.
"We have tweaked one or two things that we have done in training and that has just been a personal preference really.
"I would say the group are down or are flat. I have just tweaked a few things that I felt were appropriate."
Dodds on the last time he took the team
"I think there will be a narrative about the last time I took the team which didn't go particularly well, which is fine
This time around we are hopeful that won't be the case.
"I definitely want to make up for it. The context is completely different to last time. There have been almost 100 games since that point.
"I know the players, I have a really good relationship with the players. The context prior was different to this time around.
"I'm quietly confident going into the game."