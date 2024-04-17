Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet says he’s “in touch” with owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori.

Poyet managed Sunderland to three wins against Newcastle United during his time on Wearside and took the club to the 2014 Capital One Cup final at Wembley, where they lost against Manchester City after taking the lead.

The Uruguayan is now the manager of the Greece national team but has been linked with the Republic of Ireland job in recent weeks as the FAI eye Stephen Kenny’s permanent replacement. Sunderland are on the hunt for their own next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this season.

“Sunderland are a good club with a big fan base. Last season they overperformed by reaching the play-offs, Poyet said about his former club to Football League World.

“Expectations became bigger as they came into this season and with a young squad they need time. Michael Beale came in and went and Michael Dodds’ second spell has been difficult. With all the changes, it’s tough to progress as the team needs stability now.

“This season’s finishing position is maybe where Sunderland were expected to finish last year, then this year to progress up the table. But now is a time for calm at Sunderland. They must have a vision for where they want to go and follow that path. The excellent young players need a head coach to guide them and they can push on next season.”