News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Next Sunderland manager: Ex-Leeds United and Newcastle United men among early runners and riders to replace Tony Mowbray - gallery

Sunderland have parted company with head coach Tony Mowbray – but who could be in line to replace him in teh dugout?
By James Copley
Published 5th Dec 2023, 07:47 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 07:54 GMT

Club bosses have thanked Mowbray and said it was a 'difficult decision' to take. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

The club has confirmed Mike Dodds will 'lead the first team’s training and match preparations until the process to appoint a new Head Coach has concluded.'

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. The Club would like thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.

"Both will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light and we wish them well for the future."

The Black Cats are next in Championship action against West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after their recent 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.

Here, though, we take a look at the early runners and riders to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light:

The former Chelsea and Brighton head coach is highly rated in the world of football but is likely waiting for a good Premier League job to come up. It is possible, though, that he could be tempted by Sunderland's project. The bookies have him at 16/1

1. Graham Potter

The former Chelsea and Brighton head coach is highly rated in the world of football but is likely waiting for a good Premier League job to come up. It is possible, though, that he could be tempted by Sunderland's project. The bookies have him at 16/1 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed success in Norway, then managing Cardiff City and Manchester United but was sacked from both jobs. This one feels unlikely and there are no odds on his potential Sunderland arrival.

2. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed success in Norway, then managing Cardiff City and Manchester United but was sacked from both jobs. This one feels unlikely and there are no odds on his potential Sunderland arrival. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
The ex-Sunderland boss has stated that he would return to management for the right job. Keane and the Black Cats flirted with each other before Alex Neil was handed the job in League One. His return could be a possibility with Sunderland now a more attractive proposition.

3. Roy Keane

The ex-Sunderland boss has stated that he would return to management for the right job. Keane and the Black Cats flirted with each other before Alex Neil was handed the job in League One. His return could be a possibility with Sunderland now a more attractive proposition. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
It would be a surprise to see Neil Warnock appointed as Sunderland manager given that it would be a short-term deal but rest assured the former Cardiff and Leeds boss will be throwing his hat into the ring for one last job.

4. Neil Warnock

It would be a surprise to see Neil Warnock appointed as Sunderland manager given that it would be a short-term deal but rest assured the former Cardiff and Leeds boss will be throwing his hat into the ring for one last job. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Tony MowbraySunderlandNewcastle UnitedKristjaan SpeakmanHead coach