Sunderland have parted company with head coach Tony Mowbray – but who could be in line to replace him in teh dugout?

Club bosses have thanked Mowbray and said it was a 'difficult decision' to take. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

The club has confirmed Mike Dodds will 'lead the first team’s training and match preparations until the process to appoint a new Head Coach has concluded.'

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. The Club would like thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.

"Both will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light and we wish them well for the future."

The Black Cats are next in Championship action against West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after their recent 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.

Here, though, we take a look at the early runners and riders to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Graham Potter The former Chelsea and Brighton head coach is highly rated in the world of football but is likely waiting for a good Premier League job to come up. It is possible, though, that he could be tempted by Sunderland's project. The bookies have him at 16/1 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed success in Norway, then managing Cardiff City and Manchester United but was sacked from both jobs. This one feels unlikely and there are no odds on his potential Sunderland arrival. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Roy Keane The ex-Sunderland boss has stated that he would return to management for the right job. Keane and the Black Cats flirted with each other before Alex Neil was handed the job in League One. His return could be a possibility with Sunderland now a more attractive proposition. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales