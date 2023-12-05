Next Sunderland manager: Ex-Leeds United and Newcastle United men among early runners and riders to replace Tony Mowbray - gallery
Club bosses have thanked Mowbray and said it was a 'difficult decision' to take. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”
The club has confirmed Mike Dodds will 'lead the first team’s training and match preparations until the process to appoint a new Head Coach has concluded.'
A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. The Club would like thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.
"Both will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light and we wish them well for the future."
The Black Cats are next in Championship action against West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after their recent 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.
Here, though, we take a look at the early runners and riders to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light: