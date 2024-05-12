Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been a new name linked with the vacant Sunderland head coach position

Bo Svensson has emerged as a “shock” candidate for the vacant Sunderland head coach role, according to reports.

The 44-year-old former Danish international player is available after leaving German side Mainz and has been shortlisted by the Black Cats as they look for a new boss. That’s according to a report by The Sun, which also states that Sunderland considered Paul Heckingbottom after his work with Sheffield United.

The former Sunderland player managed to get The Blades promoted from the Championship a couple of seasons ago but was sacked by the Steel City club after disappointing results in the Premier League. The Blades have since been relegated from the top flight and will return to the second tier next campaign.

The Sun states that Svensson could “appeal more and could be tempted to go to the Championship” if Sunderland can “match his ambitions.” The report also adds that the Black Cats are still looking at former Reims coach Will Still after his recent departure from the Ligue 1 club.

Alan Nixon has also claimed that Sunderland have “had to spread their net and are now prepared to let new coaches come in with their own staff rather than work with the existing team”. Mike Dodds, who took the interim head coach role after Michael Beale was sacked, is expected to resume his coaching duties alongside Michael Proctor next season.