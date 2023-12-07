News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Next Sunderland manager: Every rumoured contender's chances of landing the job rated including Will Still and Kim Hellberg - gallery

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach after deciding to part company with Tony Mowbray on Monday night.
By Phil Smith
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT

As it stands, Mike Dodds is set to take interim charge of the side when they face West Brom on Saturday lunchtime. An appointment before then appears unlikely at this stage, though the picture can quickly.

Here, though, we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray at the Academy of Light and who the clear favourites are. Given the scale of Sunderland’s scouting network and data analysis, don’t be surprised if the name of the eventual new boss hasn’t yet emerged:

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher

1. Steven Schumacher

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher Photo: Harry Trump

Farioli was clearly a candidate of interest to Sunderland earlier this year, and is exactly the kind of profile they are expected to pursue. An up and coming coach with some experience, a defined tactical style and in all likelihood, able to communicate with much of the Sunderland dressing room. This ship has sailed though, with Farioli sat top of Ligue 1 with Nice. The best question is - who do Sunderland think is the next Francesco Farioli? 9/10 in theory - 1/10 in practice.

2. Francesco Farioli

Farioli was clearly a candidate of interest to Sunderland earlier this year, and is exactly the kind of profile they are expected to pursue. An up and coming coach with some experience, a defined tactical style and in all likelihood, able to communicate with much of the Sunderland dressing room. This ship has sailed though, with Farioli sat top of Ligue 1 with Nice. The best question is - who do Sunderland think is the next Francesco Farioli? 9/10 in theory - 1/10 in practice. Photo: LOIC VENANCE

Gus Poyet is a name who has emerged some way down the bookies' odds. That's no real surprise, he retains a strong affinity to the club and has a close relationship with shareholder Juan Sartori. He was also fairly close to returning when Lee Johnson eventually landed the job. However, he opted not too as he had reservations about not being fully in charge of the club's recruitment operations. That hasn't changed, and he is currently in charge of Greece. Doesn't seem to be anything like a realistic runner at this stage - even if he does very obviously have a sense of unfinished business on Wearside. 3/10

3. Gus Poyet

Gus Poyet is a name who has emerged some way down the bookies' odds. That's no real surprise, he retains a strong affinity to the club and has a close relationship with shareholder Juan Sartori. He was also fairly close to returning when Lee Johnson eventually landed the job. However, he opted not too as he had reservations about not being fully in charge of the club's recruitment operations. That hasn't changed, and he is currently in charge of Greece. Doesn't seem to be anything like a realistic runner at this stage - even if he does very obviously have a sense of unfinished business on Wearside. 3/10 Photo: Charles McQuillan

Warnock features as a distant outsider in the odds, with it being reported that he would be keen on the job. Sunderland did consider a short-term appointment when Lee Johnson left, and Warnock may then have come into the thinking at least in part. This time around, Sunderland want a long-term appointment who specifically fits the way they are trying to work. 2/10

4. Neil Warnock

Warnock features as a distant outsider in the odds, with it being reported that he would be keen on the job. Sunderland did consider a short-term appointment when Lee Johnson left, and Warnock may then have come into the thinking at least in part. This time around, Sunderland want a long-term appointment who specifically fits the way they are trying to work. 2/10 Photo: Matt McNulty

