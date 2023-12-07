Sunderland are searching for a new head coach after deciding to part company with Tony Mowbray on Monday night.
As it stands, Mike Dodds is set to take interim charge of the side when they face West Brom on Saturday lunchtime. An appointment before then appears unlikely at this stage, though the picture can quickly.
Here, though, we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray at the Academy of Light and who the clear favourites are. Given the scale of Sunderland’s scouting network and data analysis, don’t be surprised if the name of the eventual new boss hasn’t yet emerged:
1. Steven Schumacher
Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher Photo: Harry Trump
2. Francesco Farioli
Farioli was clearly a candidate of interest to Sunderland earlier this year, and is exactly the kind of profile they are expected to pursue. An up and coming coach with some experience, a defined tactical style and in all likelihood, able to communicate with much of the Sunderland dressing room. This ship has sailed though, with Farioli sat top of Ligue 1 with Nice. The best question is - who do Sunderland think is the next Francesco Farioli? 9/10 in theory - 1/10 in practice. Photo: LOIC VENANCE
3. Gus Poyet
Gus Poyet is a name who has emerged some way down the bookies' odds. That's no real surprise, he retains a strong affinity to the club and has a close relationship with shareholder Juan Sartori. He was also fairly close to returning when Lee Johnson eventually landed the job.
However, he opted not too as he had reservations about not being fully in charge of the club's recruitment operations. That hasn't changed, and he is currently in charge of Greece.
Doesn't seem to be anything like a realistic runner at this stage - even if he does very obviously have a sense of unfinished business on Wearside. 3/10 Photo: Charles McQuillan
4. Neil Warnock
Warnock features as a distant outsider in the odds, with it being reported that he would be keen on the job. Sunderland did consider a short-term appointment when Lee Johnson left, and Warnock may then have come into the thinking at least in part. This time around, Sunderland want a long-term appointment who specifically fits the way they are trying to work. 2/10 Photo: Matt McNulty