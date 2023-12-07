3 . Gus Poyet

Gus Poyet is a name who has emerged some way down the bookies' odds. That's no real surprise, he retains a strong affinity to the club and has a close relationship with shareholder Juan Sartori. He was also fairly close to returning when Lee Johnson eventually landed the job. However, he opted not too as he had reservations about not being fully in charge of the club's recruitment operations. That hasn't changed, and he is currently in charge of Greece. Doesn't seem to be anything like a realistic runner at this stage - even if he does very obviously have a sense of unfinished business on Wearside. 3/10 Photo: Charles McQuillan