It's a little surprising to see Dodds so far down the list of potential next head coaches. Sunderland's currently dismal form admittedly means it seems highly unlikely that he would be get the role as it stands, but he's very highly-rated behind the scenes and has been unfortunate in terms of the fixture list and player availability since replacing Michael Beale.He is certainly seen as a potential head coach of the future and though this time around it feels as if Sunderland will probably look for an external appointment who Dodds can continue to develop under, he has a better chance than many on this list.Rumour rated: 7/10 Photo: FRANK REID