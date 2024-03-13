That has given the club the time and space to conduct a full search process as they decide on what will be a pivotal appointment, attempting to bounce back from what increasingly looks like being a disappointing end to the season.
With that in mind, we've taken a list at the early frontrunners with the bookmakers and rated each of the early rumours one by one - in order to give fans an idea of what might be next. Who is likely to be in the running, who most definitely isn’t and just what exactly is Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looking for in his ideal candidate to take the club forward into next season?
We take a closer look to try and find some answers. Odds courtesy of gambling.com
Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil has been linked with a sensational return to the club Photo: FRANK REID
2. MIKE DODDS - 33/1
It's a little surprising to see Dodds so far down the list of potential next head coaches. Sunderland's currently dismal form admittedly means it seems highly unlikely that he would be get the role as it stands, but he's very highly-rated behind the scenes and has been unfortunate in terms of the fixture list and player availability since replacing Michael Beale.He is certainly seen as a potential head coach of the future and though this time around it feels as if Sunderland will probably look for an external appointment who Dodds can continue to develop under, he has a better chance than many on this list.Rumour rated: 7/10 Photo: FRANK REID
3. STEVEN GERRARD - 16/1
Gerrard had huge success at Rangers, but is probably more of a 'manager' than a 'coach'. He has struggled to replicate that Rangers success in subsequent roles and it's hard to really see this being a move that would suit any party at this stage. Rumour rated: 2/10 Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz
4. PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM - 10/1
Heckingbottom is a very credible candidate, having won a Championship promotion with Sheffield United and with a strong coaching background. The main question mark over the likelihood of him emerging as a contender this time around is that he was available when Mowbray departed, with Sunderland eventually hiring Micheal Beale. That would suggest one or both of the parties didn't see it as the right move. Rumour rated: 5/10 Photo: Matt McNulty