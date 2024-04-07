Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland head coach candidate Paul Heckingbottom will have to accept bringing just one member of backroom staff to the club if he takes the job.

The Black Cats have utilised Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor during the tenures of Alex Neil, Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale with the duo expected to remain in their roles when a new head coach is appointed.

Beale arrived at Sunderland without any staff of his own and lasted just seven games before he was sacked, though it is thought the plan was for the former Rangers man to appoint an assistant at some point but he simply wasn’t there long enough.

Alan Nixon, speaking on his Patreon account, has claimed that former Sheffield United manager and Sunderland player Heckingbottom will have to accept bringing just one member of backroom staff to the Academy of Light if he does take the job.

“Paul Heckingbottom may have to bring only ONE member of backroom staff if he takes the Sunderland job,” Nixon wrote.

“Hecky is favourite for the post, as we revealed last week, but the Black Cats want to keep some of the existing staff. And there could just be room for two arrivals, including Heckingbottom. He would have to choose between out-of-work Stuart McCall or Sheffield United coach Jack Lester.

