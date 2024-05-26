Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Still has posted a message from Wembley this afternoon...

Sunderland and Norwich City-linked Will Still is at Wembley for the Championship play-off final between Leeds United and Southampton this afternoon.

Norwich are reportedly hoping to make a head coach appointment next week after speaking to several candidates. The Canaries sacked David Wagner following their play-off semi-final defeat against Leeds earlier this month, with the club looking to act quickly as preparations begin for the 2024/25 campaign.

Multiple sources in Norfolk say Still is one of those spoken to, who remains the overwhelming favourite with the bookies for the head coach vacancy on Wearside. Still is currently assessing his options after his departure from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, but is known to be very keen to return to the UK and has previously declared that he would be happy to coach in the Championship in order to make that happen.

Still, who was a contender for the Sunderland job back in December, is said to have travelled to Norfolk to hold talks with Norwich, with The Pink Un reporting former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen is also a contender.

Sunderland's search for a head coach remains ongoing. Still was a strong contender for the role following Tony Mowbray's departure in December, but did not feature prominently in the initial stages of their search this time round. It remains to be seen if that has changed or will change in the days and weeks ahead.