Next Southampton manager: Boss of Sunderland's Championship rivals made favourite for job

Hasenhuttl was sacked Monday morning after Southampton’s heavy 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Bookies’ favourite Jones has impressed with Luton on a tight budget in the Championship, taking the Hatters to within two points of the play-offs with a game in hand.

The former Brighton full-back originally took over at Kenilworth Road in 2016 and had a brief spell at Stoke before returning.

Southampton’s heavy defeat to Newcastle left them sitting in the Premier League relegation zone heading into the World Cup break.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes found the net for United with Romain Perraud scoring a late consolation for The Saints.

After the match, Hasnhuttle told Match of the Day: “They have shown why there are where they are. They were clinical in the right moments.

"I cannot say we had a very bad game but not a bad game is not enough to win games. That's the reason we are where we are.”

These are the early contenders to replace him via BetVictor – with former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez also among the bookies names.

Early favourites suggest Luton’s Jones is ‘most likely’ to replace the Austrian with odds at 1/4, according to BetVictor.

Next Southampton manager odds (BetVictor.)

Marcelo Gallardo 4/1

Sean Dyche - 16/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

Pedro Martins - 16/1

Domenico Tedesco - 16/1

Rafa Benitez - 16/1

Bo Svensson - 20/1

Vincent Kompany - 20/1

