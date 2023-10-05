News you can trust since 1873
Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Favourite emerges after Championship sacking

Sheffield Wednesday are looking for a new manager

By Richard Mennear
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Xisco Munoz with the Owls rooted to the bottom of the Championship table - with former Southampton boss Nathan Jones the early favourite.

Sky Bet have Jones at 4/1, while Dean Smith is also high in the thinking of bookmakers at 6/1.

Munoz departed in the wake of his side’s 1-0 defeat at West Brom on Tuesday night which extended their winless start in the competition this season to 10 games.

Wednesday said in a statement that Munoz and his backroom staff have left with immediate effect and under-21s manager Neil Thompson will take charge for Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield.

Wednesday added: “The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future.

“The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”

Former Watford boss Xisco was appointed in July following the surprise departure of Darren Moore, who led them to promotion via the League One play-offs.

His dismissal comes in a turbulent period for the club after owner Dejphon Chansiri responded to criticism by publishing a long statement last week threatening to withdraw all future funding from the club.

